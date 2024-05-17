✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Widows, girls sacked by bandits in 80 Niger communities suffering – Forum

The Coalition of Niger North Youth Forum has raised concern over the plight of widows and girls from more than 80 communities in Mariga LGA…

    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

The Coalition of Niger North Youth Forum has raised concern over the plight of widows and girls from more than 80 communities in Mariga LGA of Niger State who husbands and fathers have been killed by bandits.

The group alleged that the people are enduring hardships without adequate support from the government.

At a joint media briefing in Minna on Thursday, president Sahabi Mamuda Auna and secretary Jibrin Aliyu Matane of the forum highlighted the challenges faced by the affected people.

They explained that some widows and girls have resorted to marriage as a means of survival, while others are struggling to avoid engaging in social vices.

espite expressing interest in acquiring entrepreneurship skills, the forum lamented the lack of government support to empower the people to be self-reliant.

The forum called on the minister of Women Affairs to provide assistance to the widows and girls instead of impeding their marriage, which is considered a religious practice in the community.

Mariga LGA, according to the forum, is one of the worst-hit areas by bandits’ activities, resulting in the displacement of more than 80 communities.

The residents have been forced to abandon their homes, livelihoods and businesses, in desperate search of means to survive. Many have turned to begging and other social vices.

The forum alleged that some displaced widows and girls have been compelled to resort to prostitution due to hunger and hardship, while others are reportedly being held captive and subjected to rape by bandits, with little to no government intervention.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories