City News

Bandits kill 2 farmers in Kaduna

Two farmers, Magaji Danmalam and Shehu Gambo, have been shot dead by suspected banditsin Gidan-Makeri, near Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. A…

    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Two farmers, Magaji Danmalam and Shehu Gambo, have been shot dead by suspected banditsin Gidan-Makeri, near Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of Janjala, Labaran Iliyasu, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Thursday, said the incident happened on Wednesday morning.

He explained that the bandits who came with AK-47 rifles surrounded the farmers, opened fire on them and killed two of them on the spot, but that two other farmers escaped unhurt.

He added that, “Before the incident, there was a report that the bandits warned them to stay away from the land; that it was their camp. So, when the victims went to clear their lands, the bandits opened fire on them.”

He further said that vigilantes were mobilised to the forest to remove the corpses for burial.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur, was yet to react about the incident.

 

