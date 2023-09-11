Don’t force skill acquisitions on children, parents urged

A beauty therapist in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, Mrs Christy Emmanuel, on Sunday, urged parents not to impose their preferred skill acquisition on their children. In…

A beauty therapist in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, Mrs Christy Emmanuel, on Sunday, urged parents not to impose their preferred skill acquisition on their children.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Mrs Emmanuel said imposition of a particular skill acquisition contributed to the child not excelling in it.

According to her, it is the reason most children are not doing well in the various skills they find themselves.

Mrs Emmanuel said many parents had failed in their roles of helping their children in bringing out their potentials.

She said it had made some children to go into skills they had no passion for, making them to end up not doing well on the skill imposed on them. (NAN)

