RTEAN hails PEPC judgment affirming Tinubu’s election

The National President of the Road Transport Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Musa Muhammed Maitakobi, has commended the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Last Wednesday, a five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi and Chichi Ojei of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

In a statement, Maitakobi said the judgement was a victory for democracy and Nigerians who voted for the APC and had further strengthened the popular mandate of the joint ticket of Tinubu and Shettima.

“I applaud the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the victory of our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential polls,” Mohammed said.

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress, on its vindication by this well-thought-out landmark judgment. It shows that indeed progress has been made.

“Our judiciary again rose to the occasion despite the intimidation. Also, we can see that our country’s electoral process is making steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all citizens,” he said.

