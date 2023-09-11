✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Podcast | Top Story

    NIGERIA DAILY: How Traditional Rulers Can Curb Influx Of Bandits In North East

    Download Here Following security concerns in the northern part of the country, the northeast governor’s forum has blamed an influx of bandits in the region…

    Some traditional rulers from Northern Nigeria during an emergency meeting with northern governors at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna yesterday
      By Dana Daniel Zagi

    More Podcasts

    Download Here
    Following security concerns in the northern part of the country, the northeast governor’s forum has blamed an influx of bandits in the region on traditional rulers and local authorities whom they say give shelter and cover for the perpetrators in the region.

    NIGERIA DAILY: Why 2023 Presidential Tribunal Verdict Is Business As Usual

    NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason Zamfara Shut Down Cattle Markets

    On this episode of Nigeria daily, we seek to find what roles traditional institutions play in curbing insecurity in the region.

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: