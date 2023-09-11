NIGERIA DAILY: How Traditional Rulers Can Curb Influx Of Bandits In North East

More Podcasts
Following security concerns in the northern part of the country, the northeast governor’s forum has blamed an influx of bandits in the region on traditional rulers and local authorities whom they say give shelter and cover for the perpetrators in the region.
On this episode of Nigeria daily, we seek to find what roles traditional institutions play in curbing insecurity in the region.