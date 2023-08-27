Disco alerts Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe of 6-day power outage

The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Company has said its customers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states will experience power outage for six days…

The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Company has said its customers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states will experience power outage for six days to enable the company carry out major maintenance.

Head of Corporate Communications of Jos Disco, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, said the outage will commence from August 28 to September 2.

He said the planned outage by TCN is “to enable its EPCC contractors safely connect gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...