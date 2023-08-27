✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Plateau

    Disco alerts Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe of 6-day power outage

      The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Company has said its customers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states will experience power outage for six days…

    Jos Electricity Distribution

     

    The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Company has said its customers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states will experience power outage for six days to enable the company carry out major maintenance.

    Head of Corporate Communications of Jos Disco, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, said the outage will commence from August 28 to September 2.

    He said the planned outage by TCN is “to enable its EPCC contractors safely connect gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.”

     

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: