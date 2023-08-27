✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    NASFAT president tasks new ministers on performance

    President of Nasrullah-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Mall. Niyi Yusuf yesterday commended President Bola Tinubu on the selection of his ministers.

    He noted that Tinubu has selected individuals with integrity and competence.

    He observed that a substantial percentage of the ministers would meet public expectations and advised them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

    Yusuf who is the chairman of HAVEK Leadership Academy, a youth capacity building and leadership training platform of NASFAT spoke at the Annual General Meeting of the academy in Lagos.

    He stressed the importance of leadership training to the attainment of organisational goals.

    He faulted what he described as the “uneven” commissioners’ list by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

    According to the NASFAT president, since the inception of the academy in 2019, about 5,000 persons including women and youths have been impacted with ethical values.

