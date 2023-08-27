NASFAT president tasks new ministers on performance

President of Nasrullah-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Mall. Niyi Yusuf yesterday commended President Bola Tinubu on the selection of his ministers. He noted that Tinubu has selected…

President of Nasrullah-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Mall. Niyi Yusuf yesterday commended President Bola Tinubu on the selection of his ministers.

He noted that Tinubu has selected individuals with integrity and competence.

He observed that a substantial percentage of the ministers would meet public expectations and advised them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Yusuf who is the chairman of HAVEK Leadership Academy, a youth capacity building and leadership training platform of NASFAT spoke at the Annual General Meeting of the academy in Lagos.

He stressed the importance of leadership training to the attainment of organisational goals.

He faulted what he described as the “uneven” commissioners’ list by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

According to the NASFAT president, since the inception of the academy in 2019, about 5,000 persons including women and youths have been impacted with ethical values.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...