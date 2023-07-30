Resident doctors reject 25% basic salary increment

The striking Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has decried the 25 per cent increment in the basic salary of doctors recently announced by…

The striking Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has decried the 25 per cent increment in the basic salary of doctors recently announced by the federal government.

In a communique issued on Saturday after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, the association said it “vehemently rejects the paltry 25 per cent increment in the basic salary of doctors, as well as the accouterment allowance.”

The association said its earlier demand was for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CMSS) to its right value as at the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.

The communique was signed by the president of the association, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, secretary-general, Dr Chikezie Kelechi, and publicity and social secretary, Dr Umar Musa.

The NARD said it would continue the ongoing nationwide total and indefinite strike action until reasonable progress is made by the government to address her demands as contained in the ultimatum issued to the federal government on July 5, 2023.

It demanded the immediate release of the circular on the One-for-One policy for the replacement of exited clinical workers for implementation, saying it could not continue to watch her members lose their lives and break down under the weight of work overload occasioned by massive depletion of clinical staff due to brain drain.

The association demanded the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), payment of all salaries and arrears, including the salary arrears of 2014-2016, arrears of hazard allowance, arrears of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage, and promotion arrears.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...