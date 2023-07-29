BUA donates drugs, learning materials to Sokoto communities

The BUA Cement Company has donated drugs, uniforms and learning materials worth N115million to its host communities in Sokoto State. Donating the materials on…

The BUA Cement Company has donated drugs, uniforms and learning materials worth N115million to its host communities in Sokoto State.

Donating the materials on behalf of the company on Saturday, the managing director of the company, Yusuf Binji, an engineer, said 15 clinics had benefitted from drugs.

According to him, 12 schools and 1,004 pupils benefitted from the learning materials and uniforms respectively.

Represented by the assistant director and head of Administration and Corporate Service, Sada Suleiman, he noted that the company granted scholarships to 158 students from Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Binji also disclosed that the amount given to them was reviewed upward by 100 per cent.

“Before, they were given N100,000 each, but now, they are collecting N200,000 due to the current situation in the country,” he said.

He said 35 were from Sokoto while Kebbi and Zamfara states had 10 each.

The managing director further said that the company donated cement to 68 communities to enable them do some repairs on communal facilities, such as mosques and cemeteries, among others.

The Director of Administration of Wamakko Local Government, Muhammad Bello Tureta, thanked the company for the gesture, while requesting for more assistance in the area of renovation of public places.

