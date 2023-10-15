Davido: Chioma and I lost Ifeanyi in October, our twin came same month of 2023

David Adeleke, music star better known as Davido, who recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma, has revealed how he was filled…

David Adeleke, music star better known as Davido, who recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma, has revealed how he was filled with joy when he was told that his wife was expecting two children.

In an interview, the music star who lost, Ifeanyi, his first child with Chioma, last October, described how he and his wife felt upon hearing the news that twin bundle of joy would be added to their family.

Speaking about the experience the singer said, “It is very hard. A lot of people that those things happened to you would never want to believe in God in your life. But to still have faith and do what I love having a great team around me; I was just focusing. Now we are almost at the finish line and this is a story I want people to see and watch.

“When me and my wife found out that we were having twins, we were shaking. Then it was in the same month. My son died last year in October and my wife gave birth this year October so it is crazy.”

