PHOTOS: Ex-Senate President Lawan Buries Mother In Yobe

Former senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, laid his mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, to rest in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State.…

Former senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, laid his mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, to rest in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State.

Hajiya Ibrahim died on Saturday at her residence in Gashua town at the age of 86, leaving behind many children and grandchildren.

A burial ceremony was held for the deceased before her internment at the Gashua Central Cemetery.

The Islamic burial rites were performed by the Imam of the Gashua Central Mosque, Alhaji Ahmad Talba.

APPLY: FG offers AI researchers, startups N5m grant

N-Power beneficiaries lament as FG suspends scheme despite owing 9-month stipends

Constituents in their thousands and sympathizers from beyond thronged the venue of the funeral ceremony which commenced at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Among the dignitaries present were the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and the Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Idi Barde Gubana, and the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiroma Mashio.

Others in attendance include Emirs and traditional leaders, Senator Babangida Hussaini (APC – Jigawa North West), Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC – Borno Central), Hon. Usman Zannah representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency, and serving Commissioners with the Yobe State Government.

In his condolence, the Deputy Governor called on the former senate President to take heart on the death of h:s mother.

He further enjoined Lawan and his other siblings to constantly remember their late mother in their prayers and offer Sadakatul Jariya on her behalf.

The special adviser on religious affairs, Ustas Babagana Mallan Kyari, offered prayers for Allah to grant her Jannat Firdaus and may he also grant members of her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Below are pictures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...