Cyber security: ‘Why FG should leverage on cloud technology’

The federal government has been urged to maximise the opportunities of cloud computing to enhance cyber security and the protection of government and citizens’ business interests.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, Dr Ayo Adegboye, said this in Abuja during a partnership training between Arravo and AWS Amazon Web Services on ‘unleashing the power of cloud in the public sector’.

“Security challenge to a large extent is inevitable. But what Amazon has done is to actually give you multiple layers of security when you look at the cloud. I have never heard of any major compromise when data sits in the cloud, which is what we bring you to this part of what we are bringing to this part of the world,” Adegboye, a cyber security expert, said.

He also said that cloud was ready, available and as long as one had access to it.

Regional Lead of Sub-Saharan Africa of AWS Amazon, Mr Robbin Njiru, said that the world was evolving in technologies and that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind or trying to catch up on cloud computing.

