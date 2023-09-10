Keyamo sets up task force on airlines’ relocation to MMIA’s new terminal

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has constituted a task force to resolve the challenges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA),…

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has constituted a task force to resolve the challenges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following the relocation of foreign airlines to the new terminal.

The relocation of passenger processing from the old terminal to the new one was necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the old terminal, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The primary objective of the task force, according to the Head of Press and Public Affairs in the ministry, Oluseyi Odutayo, is to resolve passenger concerns, minimise discomfort and ensure effective public communication.

He advised passengers and other stakeholders to be patient, while pleading for understanding as that the move would play a vital role in making the transition smoother for everyone involved.

Members of the task force include Engineer Hassan Musa, Adebayo Oladipo, Collins Mukoro, Mrs Uyoyou Edhekpo and Mr Henry Agbebire.

