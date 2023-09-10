We didn’t write PEPT’s judgment – Tinubu team

The Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) has explained that they did not write the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Court which on…

The Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) has explained that they did not write the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Court which on Wednesday upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

There have been widespread rumours that certified copies of the judgment by the five-member panel of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, which have the headers with the TPLT on each page, were written and handed to the justices by the team.

But in a statement yesterday, the Coordinator of TPTL, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), said the lawyers circulating the “insinuation in some quarters know that they are untrue, unkind, unfair and unfortunate as they have the same certified copies of the judgment as we have.”

He explained that, “After the delivery of judgment in the three election petitions by the Court of Appeal on September 6, 2023, the court directed its registry to make physical copies of same available on September 7, 2023.

“Accordingly, the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team applied for a certified true copy of the said judgment and paid the prescribed fee.

“Lawyers for PDP were present at the registry at the same time to collect the same judgment.”

