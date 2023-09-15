Cultists kill 100-level UNIZIK student in Awka

Suspected cultists have killed a first-year student of the Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State. Daily Trust gathered that the…

Suspected cultists have killed a first-year student of the Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Thursday evening.

The deceased student was identified as Uche Joevita Chigozirim.

According to an eyewitness, Dickson Anayochi, Miss Chigozirim was hit by a stray bullet at Miracle Junction, in Awka South Local Government.

Suspected cultists kill mentally-ill man in Anambra

Insecurity: Parents afraid of sending children to school – Interior minister

“This girl Uche Joevita Chigozirim, a 100-level Student of the faculty of health Science was killed on Thursday evening by a stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the UNIZIK environment and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“Please let the IG of Police help us with a checkpoint around the Ifite area of UNIZIK because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It is now a culture we are almost used to. It’s really sad,” he said.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga described the incident aa very unfortunate.

He said the preliminary information revealed that the incident was cult-related, adding that the police were already working with eyewitnesses to identify the perpetrators and arrest them.

Meanwhile he said the police patrol had been intensified within Awka.

“The Command will not relent in waging war against cultism and other forms of crimes in the state. Recently we just remanded 33 suspects in a cult-related incident. We also urge the residents of the state to always alert the police (through the Command’s control room number: 07039194332),” he said.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...