Cultists didn’t attack anyone at LASU — School authorities

The school authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) have debunked news making the rounds that some suspected cult members disrupted a show which was meant to be an ‘homecoming’ event for, Poco Lee, a popular Nigerian dancer and an alumni of the university.

In videos that made the rounds earlier today, some snippets showed singer, Bella Shmurda looking distraught and being escorted by security personnel allegedly due to the attack. Another video which went viral showed fast-rising singer, Odumodublvck fleeing the scene of chaos.

While reacting to the incident via a statement on Friday, the institution admitted that there was raucous at the time of the show but denied the alleged attack by cultist members.

The statement read, “While we condemn in totality the unfortunate incidence, we have observed the twisted narrative that is beginning to be manufactured by malicious, and in, some cases, ignorant individuals, which warrants that we provide the correct perspective.

“For the records, we wish to debunk claims of physical attacks on either the artistes who came to perform or students by cultists being spread about. We state unequivocally that at no point was Bella Shmurda or Polo Lee or any other artiste attacked. Bella himself has validated this on his social media channels.

“While there were indeed pockets of squabbles among revellers as to be expected in such a show, reports of a fight break out or cult clashes are nothing but fallacies.

“We also wish to state for the records that the uproar that greeted the event towards its tail end was caused largely by reactions of excited students at having one of their own perform live for them on their campus.

“This is coupled with the issue of crowd control resulting from poor logistics and planning by the organisers, an independent entertainment outfit.”

The institution further blamed the incident on ticket sales stating, “From credible reports, the organisers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show.

“However, the crowd of students at the venue was beyond the provision of tickets made by the organisers leaving the men of the LASU security team to swiftly act to manage the situation with the support of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the show.

“Furthermore, even though the crowd was well controlled, the sighting of some of their own who have become celebrities did cause excitement from the students resulting in rowdiness.

“Seeing that some criminal elements were going to take advantage of the situation to perpetuate their evil intentions, the security team swiftly brought the show to an abrupt end and disperse the crowd around 5:30 pm.

“Indeed, the event ended with no single record of cult attacks as being purported. The general public is therefore urged to be wary of the falsehood being orchestrated against the name of the University at this time when the institution is being celebrated nationally and internationally over her recent exploits.”

