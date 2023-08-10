Corpse of man who jumped into Lagos lagoon recovered

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it has recovered the dead body of the man who jumped in a lagoon in Lagos State...

The victim, who was said to be a dispatch rider, parked his operational motorbike on from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and plunged into the lagoon on Tuesday afternoon.

The State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) bagged the remains and took it to the morgue.

Eyewitnesses said that they thought the victim wanted to fix his bike before the accident.

The director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the rescue operation was jointly carried out by the agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit, and the locals.

Margaret Adeseye said, “The search and rescue operations began in earnest immediately the alert of the incident was received at 14:53 hours and culminated in the recovery of the body today by 09:15 hours at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.”

