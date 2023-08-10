Skales: Why I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya’s house

Nigerian music star, John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, has narrated what led to a brawl with his colleague, Kizz Daniel. Skales said that the…

Nigerian music star, John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, has narrated what led to a brawl with his colleague, Kizz Daniel.

Skales said that the incident occurred at Timaya’s residence in Lagos.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Beat 99.9 FM Lagos.

He blamed himself for the incident, saying he was “drunk” when it happened.

How Timaya sheltered me when I was homeless — Skales

GSK’s exit: LCCI tasks govt on business-friendly policies

However, the ‘Shake Body’ crooner stated that he thought the dispute had been resolved because he apologized when he was told about it.

“I offended Kizz Daniel, I’m telling you. I was drunk and some kind of stuff was happening, he was involved then I said some things. I was really angry that night. This whole thing happened at Timaya’s house.

“Because I was drunk, I didn’t know what I did. The next day, you know, it was just life as usual. Randomly, I think I went to see Skibii and something led to another, he now told me Kizz Daniel is mad at you. So, I called him and I apologised. I’m like, ‘Dawg, I can’t really remember anything I said to you. But I’m really sorry,” he said.

Skales has collaborated with numerous artists, including Akon, ELDee, Tekno, Harmonize, Jeremiah Gyang, Banky W., and Knighthouse.

His well-known songs include ‘Shake Body’, ‘Mukulu’, ‘Keresimesi’, ‘Komole’, ‘My Baby’, ‘Take Care of Me’ and ‘Denge Pose’.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...