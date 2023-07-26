Controversial video: Davido’s aide deletes apology message as singer keeps mum

One of Davido’s aides, Israel Afeare, deleted shortly an apology message he made to Muslims over a controversial video his boss put on his verified…

One of Davido’s aides, Israel Afeare, deleted shortly an apology message he made to Muslims over a controversial video his boss put on his verified Twitter account.

Davido has been trending recently due to a post he published on his verified Twitter account. The video was frowned upon by the Muslim community due to the fact that the visual had some negative Islamic connotations.

In the now-deleted tweet, the singer while introducing his new signee, Logos Olori, posted a 45-second video with the caption, “Allow me to re-introduce @logosolori with his new single ‘Jaye Lo’. Let us Run It Up one time! Let us take over the world! We Litty.”

Moreso, in the controversial video, the signee was filmed sitting on a building that has the semblance of a mosque. Also, in the first scenes of the video men portrayed as Muslims were seen praying in front of the building.

While Davido has been silent over the issue despite the backlash he has been receiving, his aide in a now-deleted post via his verified Instagram stories pleaded with the Islamic community, “Let me specially apologise to my Muslims brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hubbies. It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex. Love you all.”(sic)

