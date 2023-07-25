Controversial video: Borno youths burn Davido’s posters

Some angry youths in Borno State have expressed their anger over a recent post on Twitter by music mega star, Davido. The singer was backlashed…

Some angry youths in Borno State have expressed their anger over a recent post on Twitter by music mega star, Davido. The singer was backlashed after sharing a clip of the music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new song ‘Jaye Lo’ which captures people praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

Reacting to the controversial video took to the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to demonstrate their grievances against the controversial video clip by the famous singer.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, and his recent signee, Logos Olori over their controversial video, which many Muslims criticised for portraying Islam in bad light.

See the post below:

Davido should apologize let end this.

It takes nothing to say “I am sorry” pic.twitter.com/exasKW4hSV — $ULTAN☠️ (@Sarki_sultan) July 25, 2023

