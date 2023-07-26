Controversial video: Reno Omokri criticises Soyinka over advice to Davido

Reno Omokri an ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan has criticised Professor Wole Soyinka over a piece of advice he gave music superstar, Davido The…

Reno Omokri an ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan has criticised Professor Wole Soyinka over a piece of advice he gave music superstar, Davido

The singer has been trending recently due to a post he published on his verified Twitter account. The video was frowned upon by the Muslim community due to the fact that the visual had some negative Islamic connotations.

In the now-deleted tweet, the singer while introducing his new signee, Logos Olori, posted a 45-second video with the caption, “Allow me to re-introduce @logosolori with his new single ‘Jaye Lo’. Let us Run It Up one time! Let us take over the world! We Litty.”

Moreso, in the controversial video, the signee was filmed sitting on a building that has the semblance of a mosque. Also, in the first scenes of the video men portrayed as Muslims were seen praying in front of the building.

While the singer has been getting backlash with some people opining that he ought to apologise for the post, Wole Soyinka via a statement came to the defence of Davido. According to the academic, he stated that the singer owes no one an apology.

He further accused former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai of making derogatory comments against Christians in the past but was never asked to apologise.

Soyinka also noted that it wasn’t Davido’s music that lynched Deborah Yakubu, a second-year Christian college student who was killed by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto last year over alleged blasphemy. He averred that he sees no basis for Davido to apologize to Muslims.

While reacting to the professor’s comment, Omokri said that it would be ‘unwise for Davido to accept the advice of an atheist, referring to Soyinka.

In a lengthy tweet, Omokri wrote in part, “It would be very unwise for Davido to take the counsel of an atheist like Professor Wole Soyinka, who is telling him he owes no apology to Muslims, over the video for the song jaye lo. This is a man who does not believe in God. How can he then know how people who believe in God feel?

“Islam belongs to Muslims, who assert that they received it from God. It is not for an atheist, a Christian or any practitioner of another religion other than Islam to tell them how to feel when their faith is used in ways they disapprove of.

“Is this not the same Professor Wole Soyinka who, just two weeks ago, on July 7, 2023, condemned the Emir of Ilorin for stopping an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding an Isese festival in Ilorin, and demanded redress for Osun worshippers? So, why is he now against redress for Muslims?”

He ended the post with these words, “Deleting the offending video is a first step for which I commend Davido. Apologising will put the matter to an end and assuage the hurt feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

“An elder should be known for putting out fires, not for adding fuel to flames. We need peaceful religious coexistence in Nigeria. We do not need religious rivalry.”

See the post below:

It would be very unwise for Davido to take the counsel of an atheist like Professor Wole Soyinka, who is telling him he owes no apology to Muslims, over the video for the song jaye lo. This is a man who does not believe in God. How can he then know how people who believe in God… — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 26, 2023

