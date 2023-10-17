Conjunctivitis outbreak hits 15 LGAs in Adamawa

A recent outbreak conjunctivitis which has been spreading rapidly throughout Adamawa State has hit 15 local government areas of the state. In an interview with…

A recent outbreak conjunctivitis which has been spreading rapidly throughout Adamawa State has hit 15 local government areas of the state.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Mr. Damba Kwinke, the Adamawa State Epidemiologist from the ministry of public health, listed the affected LGAs to include Gerei, Yola/North, Yola/South, Fufore, Mubi/North, Mubi/South, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Gombi, Hong.

According to him, Apollo is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the eyes.

“It is highly infectious and is transmitted through physical contact or contact with an infected person.

“The disease is not noticeable, making it difficult to detect and prevent its spread.”

He said the ministry of public health had been working to combat the outbreak, but the situation was critical, adding that individuals must take necessary precautions to prevent its spread.

Mr. Kwinke emphasised the importance of seeking medical attention immediately if one suspects they have been infected.

“Health facilities are available in the affected areas where individuals can receive necessary treatments such as tetracycline ointment, antibiotics for inflammation, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

“To prevent further spread of the disease, the ministry is encouraging the isolation of affected individuals,” he added.

He said risk communication teams had been extended to sensitise people on how to do a normal first aid, adding that the government had also been notified of the situation and awaiting their response to purchase drugs and ointments for distribution to affected areas.

