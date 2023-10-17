17 abducted Kaduna villagers still in captivity 17 days after

Seventeen out of the 19 villagers abducted by bandits at Anguwar Makeri, under the Anguwaku community, in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of…

Seventeen out of the 19 villagers abducted by bandits at Anguwar Makeri, under the Anguwaku community, in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have remained in bandits’ custody 17 days after their abduction.

Daily Trust recalls that one villager was killed when the bandits attacked the community on September 30 around midnight and opened fire on residents.

Tanimu Mukaddas, a secretary of the community, who released the names of the victims, revealed that most of them were women.

A family member of one of the victims, Michael Sebastian, informed Daily Trust that two victims were released by the bandits. He said the bandits are demanding ransom, including motorcycles.

“We are still pleading with their captors to consider our predicament, as we are poor, and release the remaining people. Those abducted want to return home, but we are relying on God to come to our aid,” he said.

He explained that the bandits released a woman to bring home a child who fell sick in custody.

“They released the woman to bring him home and inform us about the condition of the others still in custody,” Sebastian added.

Kajuru is one of the LGAs in the state whose communities are battling banditry in the state.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kaduna, ASP Mansir Hassan, when contacted, stated that efforts were in progress to ensure the safety of all residents from bandits.

He added that the command had been regularly arresting bandits terrorising communities.

