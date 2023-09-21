Conductor arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested a 28-year-old truck conductor, Abdurazak Ibrahim, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uromi in Esan South East…

The police in Edo State have arrested a 28-year-old truck conductor, Abdurazak Ibrahim, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uromi in Esan South East LGA on September 13.

Parading the suspect, the command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the father of the victim reported the case to the police.

Chidi said the suspect called the victim while she was hawking groundnuts on Ivue-Irrua Road with the pretense to want to buy.

He further said, “The suspect attacked and pushed her inside a vehicle and forcefully had sex with her. The police stormed the scene and arrested the suspect.”

He added that the suspect confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination.

However, in an interview with journalists, the suspect, who hails from Oyo State, denied the allegation, saying he was falsely accused.

He said, “We were travelling on Agbor Road to Okpella and got stuck in Uromi due to the bad road. We were there for days. On this day, we called the girl who was hawking and I bought N100 groundnuts from her. My colleague said the girl was calm and that I should marry her. I jokingly said that while coming back I would seek her parents’ hand in marriage, and she left.

“But three hours later, I was sleeping inside the vehicle when the girl came to me and asked me if I was serious about the marriage I talked about. We were inside the vehicle when one boy came and accused me of raping her.

“I told him that nothing of such happened, and the girl also said that I didn’t rape her, and they all left. After a while, some boys came and accused me of raping the girl and they took me to the station. I didn’t rape her.”

