The Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State has granted amnesty to four repentant cultists.

Dr Salisu Umar, the rector of the polytechnic, who disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing the repentant cult members at a renunciation programme organised by the management of the polytechnic, urged the students of the institution to renounce their membership of cult groups.

He said, “Renouncing cultism means abandoning reckless lifestyle and evil ways. No good thing comes from the devil.’’

