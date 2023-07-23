Community accuses traditional rulers of land grabbing in Bauchi

Some residents of Tulu village in Lame District of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State have accused the ward head of Tulu of allegedly…

Some residents of Tulu village in Lame District of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State have accused the ward head of Tulu of allegedly taking their lands for personal use.

The communities alleged that the ward head was conniving with the village head of Tulu to carry out the alleged illegal act.

One if the victims, Alhaji Shehu Yerima Tulu, who addressed journalists on behalf of the affected residents of Tulu community, said the modus operandi used by the ward head, Tashan Tulu, was to come and look for suitable farmland and claimed it belonged to him.

“He did that to many residents of Tulu community by forcefully acquiring their farm lands and plots which he sold to others,” he said.

He said no fewer than 25 community members were affected.

When contacted, the village head of Tulu, Alhaji Adamu Yakubu, denied all the allegations of illegal farmlands acquisition and grabbing, insisting that he was not part of it.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...