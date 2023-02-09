Coach Onigbinde sings praises of Doma United’s midfielder, Samuel

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has said he is pleasantly surprised by the outstanding performance of his defensive midfielder, Samuel Matthew,…

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has said he is pleasantly surprised by the outstanding performance of his defensive midfielder, Samuel Matthew, in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The midfielder who made his debut in the NPFL for Doma United when he came on as a substitute in the Week Two fixture against Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna has so far posted eye-catching performances to become an integral member of the ‘Savannah Tigers’.

When asked to name the Doma United player who has impressed him the most, Onigbinde told Daily Trust that before the start of the season, he sat Samuel down for a heart-to-heart discussion and he has not disappointed him.

“All my players have impressed me so much but one of them by the name Samuel Matthew, a defensive midfielder, has surprised me pleasantly.

“I never looked down on him but he has already surpassed my expectations. When I saw something special in Samuel, I called him and we spoke intimately. I told him that if he works really hard, he will make it in his chosen career.

“In the ongoing season, he came on as a substitute in our match against Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna and since then, he has not looked back. He has really impressed me and I hope he will keep up the good work he is doing,” said Onigbinde.

Coach Onigbinde who joined Doma United in 2022 from FRSC FC Abuja has a knack for discovering and developing grassroots talents.

He once nurtured talented players like former Enyimba FC captain, Austin Oladapo, Godwin Obaje and Kenneth Momoh who is presently plying his trade in the Turkish league.