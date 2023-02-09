✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIS alert to stop foreigners from partaking in 2023 polls – CG

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isa Jere, has said the service will be on high alert to identify and arrest foreigners…

elections
FILE PHOTO:

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isa Jere, has said the service will be on high alert to identify and arrest foreigners trying to participate in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Jere said this during an election retreat organised for NIS zonal coordinators and command comptrollers, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said that the service would ensure that only eligible Nigerians vote.

He said that the NIS had successfully confiscated voter and national identification cards in the hands of foreigners, who were promptly repatriated to their countries.

The Immigration boss also urged personnel to be nonpartisan, stressing that Comptrollers would be sanctioned if any personnel under their supervision is caught participating in partisan politics.

 

