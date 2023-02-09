Benue records 2 deaths, 17 cases of Lassa fever

The Benue State government said it has, so far, recorded 17 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and two deaths this year. The state’s Commissioner for…

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Ngbea, disclosed this Wednesday at a press briefing on Lassa fever awareness week in Makurdi, the state capital.

He urged residents in the state to implement vector control measures that will eliminate rats completely in their environment.

The commissioner also advised health workers to always observe Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, which are essential in preventing the spread of Lassa fever virus and other infectious diseases among health workers.

Ngbea explained that Lassa fever is deadlier than HIV/AIDs with a fatality rate of 11.7 per cent.

He said the only way to curb the spread of the disease is to maintain hygiene and a clean environment.

The health commissioner said necessary medications have been procured by the state government to treat patients.

He appealed to those with strange symptoms to visit the hospital immediately.