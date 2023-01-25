Chamber to host maiden solid mineral fair

The Nigeria-Israeli Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has disclosed plans to hold the maiden solid minerals trade fair in the country. In a statement…

The Nigeria-Israeli Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has disclosed plans to hold the maiden solid minerals trade fair in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the chamber stated that the fair, with the theme ‘The Role of Organized Private Sector In Achieving Sustainable And Inclusive Economic Growth and Development Through Solid Minerals’, was organised to seek ways to develop all Nigeria’s natural and human resources.

The statement said: “The event which will start from January 26 to 28, will have the presence of ALGON with its members, on the understanding that all the mineral resources in the country are domiciled in one local government or the other.

“Nasarawa State, which is the Home of Solid Minerals, has got the blessing of the Executive Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, that the state will be at the fair and all 36 governors and FCT Abuja for the fair.”

The statement, signed by the chamber’s national president, Alhaji Sule Iddo, said the overall interest of the fair is to create an awareness of the abundant mineral resources in the country and “to put in place the necessary framework in line with international best practices to promote mining in Nigeria.”