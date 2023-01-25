Buhari approves boards for 3 FCTA agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the boards of three agencies in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The constituted boards, under the…

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the boards of three agencies in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The constituted boards, under the supervision of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, are for FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission and FCT Primary Healthcare Board.

A letter from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President indicates that the approval was sequel to a request made by Dr Ramatu in a letter dated December 21, 2022.

The 14 members appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board are Prof Abdullahi Mohammed as chairman and Alhassan Sule, Secretary. Others are Murtala Usman Karshi, Mohammed Angulu Loko, Adaji Usman, Hassan Musa Mohammed and Hajiya Binta Mohammed Mayana, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim Baiye, Dapo Olutekunbi, Comr Suleiman Ango, Hamidu Sarki, Hafsat Ismail, Adamu Mohammed Galadima and Ndatsu Mohammed.

Members appointed to manage the affairs of the FCT Area Council Service Commission are Audi Haruna Shekwolo as chairman and Musa Loko as administrative secretary. Others are Alhaji Usman Yahaya, Prince Suleiman Tanko Abubakar, Yuda Pius Azana, Hajiya Rakiya Ibrahim, Mrs Nike Abubakar, Malam Rajab Yabagi, Hajiya Aisha Adamu, Abdullahi Galadima and Alhaji Shuaibu Umar.

While the 12 members appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Primary Healthcare Board Sen Usman Jibril Wowo as chairman and Dr Isah Yahaya Vatsa as secretary. The others are Mrs Sarauniya E. Erondu, Hajiya Amina Idris and an FCDA director.

Other members are a representative of the Area Council Services Secretariat, Chairman of ALGON in the FCT, Director of FCT Treasury, General Manager FCT Health Management Board, Executive Secretary FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Chairman NMSA FCT branch and Chairman JOHESU, FCT branch.