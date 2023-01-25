Panic as armed men invade Kogi community

There was fear and apprehension among the residents of Ika village in Ibaji LGA of Kogi State when strange men wielding weapons invaded the community.…

There was fear and apprehension among the residents of Ika village in Ibaji LGA of Kogi State when strange men wielding weapons invaded the community.

City & Crime reports that Ika village shares border with Anambra West LGA, Anambra State, with its headquarters at Nzam.

A resident, Iboyi Uchola, said the strange men came into the town about two weeks ago on a Monday evening in a truck.

He said, “We saw them about two weeks ago; all carrying weapons. We don’t know their mission. After a few days in our land, the group disappeared, only for them to return in the same way they entered the town earlier and disappear again.

“Since then, we have been living in fear because we don’t know what their mission is.”

Another source in the community said the strange men claimed they were there to checkmate herders using that flank to cross to their area in Anambra State.

But Ako Denis from Afam, a neighboring village in the area said, “the place where the group is camped is Iyiugbo farm settlement in Mmiata land of Anambra West LGA, Anambra State.

‘’The area is in Nzam, near Ika village. The Ika village is the one in Uje ward of Ibaji LGA.

‘’The Nzam people are alleged to have been told by the terrorists that they didn’t come for them but for a community in Kogi State.”

The president of Ibaji Youth Association, Comrade Kelvin Apeh, confirmed the invasion of the strange men, saying the youths were observing and investigating their activities.

He explained that, “The news came to us. We sent some of our members to the area to identify the true identity of the invaders and establish their mission on our land.

“Some said the invaders are members of IPOB, while others gave it to another group. We are monitoring the group and their next move.”

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying that when they got wind of the matter they drafted their men to the area and that the situation had been brought under control.

Spokesman of the command, SP William Aya, said, “Our men have taken control of the area since last two weeks. Peace has been restored after elders and leaders of the areas were made to resolve the matter.”