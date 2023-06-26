C/River gov shuts cruise operation after boat mishap

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has ordered that all activities in the Marina Resort be suspended until further notice,...

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has ordered that all activities in the Marina Resort be suspended until further notice, following Saturday’s boat accident on the Calabar waterways in which three medical students have been declared missing while 11 others were rescued.

This directive was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

The governor also ordered the state Ministry of Transport to cross-check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA) has blamed the management of Marina Resort Calabar for the boat mishap that led to the drowning of their colleagues.

Speaking to journalists at the resort, national president of NIMSA, Egim Egbe, said, “This ugly, avoidable and extremely traumatizing incident causing so much anguish to the medical students community nationwide was as a result of negligence, incompetence and the lackadaisical attitude of the crew members and the management of Marina Resort.”

The boat capsized Saturday afternoon with 14 medical students including two crew members.

Ten of the medical students were rescued by Navy team and other local divers.

Three medical students; two from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and one from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, are feared dead after the boat capsized.

