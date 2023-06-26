Truck crushes 2 to death in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons after a MAN Diesel truck crushed a tricycle in a..

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons after a MAN Diesel truck crushed a tricycle in a head-on collision in Kogi.

Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Koton Karfe.

He said the incident occurred at Magajia village along Abuja-Lokoja highway around 1.48 p.m on Sunday.

Dawulung said that the crash occured when the tricycle, conveying two persons, drove against traffic and collided with an oncoming truck resulting to the death of the two occupants of the tricycle.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...