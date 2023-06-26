NUC approves postgraduate prog in Mass Comm for Kashere varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of a full-time Postgraduate Diploma, MSc, and PhD...

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of a full-time Postgraduate Diploma, MSc, and PhD in Mass Communication for Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

This is contained in a June 14 letter directed to the vice chancellor of the university and signed by the NUC’s Director of Academic Planning, Dr N. B Saliu, for the executive secretary.

The commission noted that a resource verification visit was carried out by a panel of experts to the proposed academic programme in the university with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for its establishment.

According to the letter, the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme.

“The programmes shall bear only the approved title and nomenclature and any change will require the approval of the commission. The university is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes,” the letter read in part.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Umaru Pate, has commended the development, saying it will open opportunities for educational advancement and learning.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...