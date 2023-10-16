Buni partners Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has embarked on a collaborative effort with the Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin to uplift the socio-economic…

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has embarked on a collaborative effort with the Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin to uplift the socio-economic status of the communities along the river.

Representatives from the six states within the Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin Trust Fund gathered in Damaturu, Yobe State, for a workshop aimed at consolidating knowledge and taking action towards the restoration of the basin.

In his opening address, Governor Buni emphasised the significance of the workshop in addressing the current challenges faced by the river basin and the livelihoods of millions of people residing along its stretch, not just in Nigeria, but beyond as well.

While pledging support for security agencies to tackle insurgency in Yobe, Gov Buni reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the basin with a focus on enhancing commercial activities for the communities living along it through various interventions.

