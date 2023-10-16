✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Buni partners Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has embarked on a collaborative effort with the Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin to uplift the socio-economic…

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has embarked on a collaborative effort with the Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin to uplift the socio-economic status of the communities along the river.

Representatives from the six states within the Hadejia Jama’are Kumadugu Yobe River Basin Trust Fund gathered in Damaturu, Yobe State, for a workshop aimed at consolidating knowledge and taking action towards the restoration of the basin.

In his opening address, Governor Buni emphasised the significance of the workshop in addressing the current challenges faced by the river basin and the livelihoods of millions of people residing along its stretch, not just in Nigeria, but beyond as well.

While pledging support for security agencies to tackle insurgency in Yobe, Gov Buni reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the basin with a focus on enhancing commercial activities for the communities living along it through various interventions.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: