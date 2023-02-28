Buhari mourns as Mamman Daura loses sister, Hajiya Amina Dauda

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of renowned educationist, Hajiya Amina Dauda as the “loss of a rare talent in the field of education.’’

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Hajiya Amina, a younger sister to his nephew, Mamman Daura, who had been unwell for quite some time, died in Kano where she lived.

President Buhari, in a condolence message delivered on his behalf by a delegation made up of Garba Shehu, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, Chief of Protocol (SCOP) and Alhaji Musa Haro, Dan’madamin Daura, said he was saddened by the death of the educationist.

The President, who said that in her death, the nation had “lost one of its rare talents in the field of education’’, also described her as a veteran school administrator and a popular member of the community.

“She exemplified simplicity and sublimity, reflecting the virtues of a mother,” said the President.

President Buhari prayed for the peace of her soul, and urged other family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

One of the sisters of late Hajiya Amina, Hajiya Hajara Dauda, who received the delegation, thanked the President for the visit.

Hajiya Dauda also requested that their condolences be conveyed to the President in turn, praying that Allah guide him to end his tenure well in the same way he began.