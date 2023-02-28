✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Unizik lecturer wins Awka North/South Federal Constituency

The Labour Party Candidate for Awka North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Prof Lilian Orogbu,has been declared winner of the election.

The returning Officer for the Constituency, Dr Uche Nriagu ,who announced the result at the INEC Collation Center, Amawbia-Awka, on Monday night, said Orogbu polled 34,713 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr Obi Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA who secured 24,814 votes.

Other Candidates scores are as follows, Emeka Igwe, PDP,21,850, YPP 2047, NNPP 244, ADC 108, NRM 33,SDP 43.

Speaking to Journalists, shortly after declaring the winner, Prof Orogbu pledged to fulfill her social contract with the constituents by offering quality representation.

While dedicating her victory to God, she reiterated her commitment to effect changes from old to new order and extended hands of fellowship to her opponents.

