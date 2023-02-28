BREAKING: Opposition parties ask INEC Chairman to step down, demand fresh elections

Some opposition parties in the country have asked Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to step down. The parties –…

Some opposition parties in the country have asked Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to step down.

The parties – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) – made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Julius Abure, Chairman of Labour Party, who spoke on their behalf, said Nigerians had lost confidence in the electoral process because of the refusal to use electronic means of transmitting results as stated by the Electoral Act.

“Section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act says that the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including total number of accredited voter and the results of the ballots in a manner as prescribed by the commission. A failure to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the guidelines makes it imperative that all results recently uploaded on the IReV portal must be updated before they are announced,” he said.

Details later…