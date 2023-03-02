Buhari in Maiduguri to sympathise with market fire victims, commission projects 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on a one-day working visit. The president, whose aircraft landed at the Maiduguri International airport…

The president, whose aircraft landed at the Maiduguri International airport at 11:10 a.m. is accompanied by top government officials.

The Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, was on the ground to receive the visitors alongside all the security service chiefs, who arrived in the city on Thursday.

President Buhari is expected to visit the Shehu’s Palace to sympathize with the traders who lost their property to the fire at Monday Market in Maiduguri on Monday.

Buhari will also commission some projects, including 24 units of Babagana Zulum Housing and Cancer Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, NNPC Gas Plant and road networks within Maiduguri.