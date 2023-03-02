Lalong, Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila others congratulate Tinubu

Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his victory in the Saturday election. Tinubu contested on…

Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his victory in the Saturday election. Tinubu contested on the platform of the party.

Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, described his victory as an act of God that vindicated his many years of hardwork, perseverance and commitment to the democratic development of Nigeria.

Lalong said the APC had proven that it was a party that had diversity and acceptance among Nigerians of all persuasions.

He thanked the Chairman of the PCC, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire leadership for spearheading a robust campaign that got the buy-in of Nigerians as well as generated goodwill and acceptance of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The governor said the election of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would usher in a new vista in the nation.

He commended the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reaching out to other contestants to join hands with him in building a greater future for all Nigerians, saying this is reassuring.

Tinubu’s victory shows Nigerians still love APC – Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his own message said that the outcome of the elections had clearly shown that Nigerians were still in love with the party. He urged Nigerians to come together and chart a way forward for the country, saying that every hand must be on the deck to build a virile and more unified nation.

Olubadan, Teslim, others rejoice

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, and the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, have also congratulated the former Lagos governor.

The monarch, in a message, said the president-elect’s tenacity of purpose, focus, determination and political sagacity which earned him the victory could only be likened to the pan-Nigerian mandate given to the late Basorun MKO Abiola in 1993.

He said that the results of the election clearly showed that the new president was strategic and meticulous in his politics.

Folarin in his congratulatory message urged the people of the state to consolidate their support for the APC by voting massively once again for the party in the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11.

Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji, Bello speak

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the nation’s democracy had recorded another major victory following the emergence of Tinubu.

He said the APC leader contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected the APC candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

The Governor said the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in a peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power with the people at the centre of the struggle.

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in a statement, said Tinubu’s victory was the attestation of the faith of Nigerians in his leadership and a resounding affirmation of his vision for a better Nigeria.

He said the election had renewed hope in the hearts of Nigerians and was confident the country would witness the “sort of foresighted governance we saw you provide in Lagos State over the last two decades.”

Also, Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, described Tinubu’s emergence as a sweet victory coming after a rigorously fought electoral process.

He congratulated the president-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence that would lead and serve the country with courage and sagacity.

Tinubu a patriot, democrat, say Gbajabiamila, Wase

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Tinubu’s victory was a testament to his years of hard work, building bridges across the country, tenacity, and belief in Nigeria’s unity.

He described the victory as a victory for democracy, adding that the president-elect fought a good fight and gave a good account of himself as always.

His deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, in a separate statement by his Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described Tinubu as a great patriot and consummate democrat. He expressed confidence that the president-elect had the ability to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

‘Youths will not have cause to travel abroad’

APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, yesterday begged the Nigerian youths to support the incoming administration.

Israel, who acknowledged the frustration of the youths which he said had been propelling them to leave the country in search of greener pastures, assured them that under Tinubu, they would not have any need to travel out again. He stated that Tinubu “is a prepared man and an experienced leader and a pragmatic administrator. He is highly cerebral and very exposed.”

By Balarabe Alkassim (Abuja), Abiodun Alade, Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Yusufu A. Idegu (Jos), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Adenike Kaffi (Ibadan), Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Ado-Ekiti) & Tijani Labaran (Lokoja)