N/Assembly assures president-elect of cooperation

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has assured the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the 10th National Assembly will avail his administration full cooperation and support to deliver on its mandate to the Nigerians.

Lawan said the victory of Tinubu as the Saturday’s presidential poll affirmed the trust of the Nigerian people in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates.

“Nigerians have spoken unequivocally with their votes in their endorsement of that agenda and the Renewed Hope Compact that you, our flag bearers, presented during the campaigns. Because of your sterling track records in public service, we are confident that you will competently and faithfully deliver on that compact.

“The outcome of the election is a seal of approval by the Nigerian people of the performance of the Government of the APC in the last eight years under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Lawan said in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

He commended President Buhari for his statesmanship in ensuring a level playing field for all the contestants and for fully respecting the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission.