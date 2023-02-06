Buhari hails Tems over Grammy win

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music in celebrating the new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins…

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music in celebrating the new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Awards.

Buhari, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja extolled Tems, born Temilade Openiyi, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work.

According to him, this again has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

The president lauded all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continuously reinventing global entertainment with creativity.

He thanked the creative industry, particularly managers, producers and directors, for encouraging talents like Tems, who has taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world.

Buhari said that this further displayed the resourcefulness and potential of Nigeria as a great nation. (NAN)