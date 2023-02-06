Beyonce flaunts award after attaining most wins in Grammy record

Legendary American singer and songwriter, Beyonce, has recently flaunted her wins after bagging three plaques at the recently held Grammy awards ceremony. The “Break my…

Legendary American singer and songwriter, Beyonce, has recently flaunted her wins after bagging three plaques at the recently held Grammy awards ceremony.

The “Break my soul” singer took to her verified social media account, where she posted a picture of herself with the awards. Beyonce also thanked her fans and team for their support

Taking to the caption section, she wrote, “We won 3 y’all To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!

“Syd, I’ve always been such a fan of yours. Thank you. Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers, thank you for pouring into CUFF IT.

Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green, and Patrick Paige II.” PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favourite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It’s hard to pick though. Haaa.

“It feels great to be honoured for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!” (sic)

During the award ceremony, Beyoncé won in the category of best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album, and best traditional R&B performance. She has now won 32 Grammy awards.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the 41-year-old said on stage after winning the record-breaking prize for dance/electronic album. “I’m trying to just receive this night.” She also paid tribute to both her “beautiful husband” and the “queer community for their love and for inventing the genre”.