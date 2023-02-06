Tems reacts to Grammy win says, ‘It is just the beginning’

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi has reacted to her win at the 2023 Grammys Awards ceremony. It should be recalled that the ‘Free…

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi has reacted to her win at the 2023 Grammys Awards ceremony.

It should be recalled that the ‘Free Mind’ singer bagged the award for best melodic rap performance with the song “Wait for You” a collaboration she had with American rapper, Futures on his, I Never Liked You, album.

Going down memory lane, Tems in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine stated how she would always listen to several prominent artistes who she now works with. She also spoke of how her ‘Higher’ song was chosen by Future and his team for a remake.

Speaking about her Grammy win, the singer said, “It is incredible, I get to work with people that five years ago were on my playlist. I was jamming to them and now I am working with them, it is such a pleasure and I feel like this is just the beginning.

“The song, with U was taken from my record, Higher, they reached out to me and they told me they would use it as a sample and I felt it was amazing. I thought the song was interesting and amazing the way it got together.”

Tems won her first grammy award for her melodic voice to the hit song ‘Wait For U’ by Future, which featured Drake, and herself.

Other distinguished artistes nominated for the category won by Tems included DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA (Beautiful); Jack Harlow (First Class); Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer (Die Hard) and Latto – Big Energy (Live).