Buhari commissions N9.5bn Zuba Housing Estate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the Federal Housing Estate, Zuba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Estate which is located on an 18.5 hectares of land, consists of 748-housing units.

It was constructed by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Speaking during the event, the President stated that the Estate is part of the federal governments’ efforts to curb poverty and provide shelter for the populace.

Buhari said the project which contributed several jobs during construction is a part of his commitment to make lives better for the citizens.

“Housing supply is one of the indices of Multidimensional Poverty Index that challenges our people and the completion of the project will provide solutions for the beneficiaries. The new home owners who benefit from this estate will has taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity from poverty.”

While admitting that the government has more to do for more Nigerians to own homes, he said the government would not relent to complete housing projects before he leaves office.

“One of the measures we have consciously deployed to attack poverty, create prosperity and developed our economy is our aggressive provision of infrastructures nationwide. Our promise of change is being fulfilled to the homeowners.”

While congratulating the new owners of homes in the estate, he urged them to live in harmony and collaborate with the FHA to bring lasting development to the area.

On his part, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the grant for the project was approved in 2018.

Fashola stated over 13,000 workforce benefited from the project directly and indirectly from 75 contractors.

He said beneficiaries pf the estate include those who paid through mortgage, one-off payment and rent-to-own.

“The completion of the project indicate our commitment not to leave abandoned projects. Its construction gave employment to Nigerians include artisans and food vendors who frequent the are a to make money for themselves and their families.”

The Managing Director of FHA, Senior. Ashiru Ashafa, said the authority funded the project through a N7.5bn grant from the government and N2bn from its internal generated revenue.

He said the estate has 1,2 and 3 bedrooms blocks of flat as well as a 3-bedroom terrace, adding that FHA would soon commission its 336-housing unit in Bwari.