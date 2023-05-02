I have no regrets declaring Binani winner – Suspended Adamawa REC

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, says he has no regrets…

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, says he has no regrets announcing Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

He however denied allegations that he collected a bribe of N2 billion to make the declaration.

Binani was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state in the 2023 election.

She challenged the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who was finally declared winner by the commission after the supplementary election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday, Hudu said he did not regret his decision to announce the results while collation was yet to be completed.

Hudu said the law gave him the authority to announce the results, adding that he was ready to hand himself over to the Nigeria Police who invited him.

“I did not solicit a single kobo as a bribe from Fintiri or Binani. I know collecting bribes is forbidden. I swear it is a mere allegation. What will I do with N2bn? I also saw that on social media,” he added.

Asked whether he had regretted his action, Hudu said, “I told you I have no regrets whatsoever, when you do something in accordance with law, there are no regrets. On the police invitation, I must honour it, l never hide,” he said.