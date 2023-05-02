Kidnapped former NBA president freed after 2 weeks

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Okey Wali, SAN, has finally joined his family after regaining freedom from the den of…

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Okey Wali, SAN, has finally joined his family after regaining freedom from the den of kidnappers.

The 26th president of the NBA was kidnapped and held hostage for 14 days following a violent attack on his convoy along East-West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on 17 April 2023.

The President of NBA, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, disclosed this Monday evening.

He reiterated NBA’s call on the federal government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians in all its ramification.

Maikyau described what Wali went through as a “horrific ordeal.”