Buhari, ACF mourn Dantata’s wife

The wife of Kano elder statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, is dead.

The deceased, who is popularly addressed as Mama Rabi, is the mother of one of the popular Dantata’s children, Tajuddeen.

A family source said she died late on Saturday at a hospital in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after a prolonged illness.

She is survived by her husband and six children: Tajuddeen, Batulu, Hafsa, Jamila and Aliya, as well as many grandchildren.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said the deceased would be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had. Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” said the president.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to Alhaji Aminu to bear the loss.

Also, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Kano chapter spokesman, Nasiru Yusuf Ibrahim, in a condolence message, condoled with the family and the people of Kano over the loss.

The forum urged the Dantata family to strive to keep the good works and memory of the deceased alive and evergreen for all times.

“No one can replace a devoted wife/mum and one can only imagine the depth of your grief over the loss of someone so important and special in your life,” ACF wrote.