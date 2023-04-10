Oyebanji reassures Ekiti Muslims of fair representation

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has restated his commitment to ensuring that Muslims in Ekiti get adequate and fair representation in his cabinet…

The governor made this known yesterday while receiving the leadership of National Council of Muslim Youths Organization (NACOMYO) led by its Coordinator, Mudasiru Yusuf, at his Ikogosi- Ekiti country home.

Oyebanji appreciated the Muslim youth for coming to celebrate the Easter festival with him.

He said the cordial relationship that existed between the Muslim and Christian faithful in the state remained a source of joy for him, adding he would ensure that only true Muslims were appointed into his cabinet to represent their interest.

While appreciating the Muslim community for their support during and after the election, the governor assured them that he would not disappoint them or take the confidence reposed in him for granted.

“I am conscious of what you said, my brother about the issue of marginalization, we will try our possible best and you can see that the few we have done, we have tried our best to ensure that the Muslim community is well represented.

“I will continue to identify with you and all the promise I made to you by His grace, I will fulfil them,” the governor said

Earlier in his remarks, the state co-ordinator of NACOMYO said the purpose of their visit was to felicitate the governor on Easter celebrations and to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court which reaffirmed his election as the Governor of Ekiti State.

He described the victory as divine and a reflection of the collective wishes of the good people of Ekiti State.